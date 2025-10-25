City State Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,883,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,552,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

