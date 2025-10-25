Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Holdings Raised by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 87.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $632,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,025,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 178,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.17.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $280.94 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.62 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.36 and its 200-day moving average is $302.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,891.17. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total value of $177,249.30. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,622.90. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

