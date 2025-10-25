Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Acquired by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 3.0% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,499,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,032,000 after buying an additional 82,808 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.6% during the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $522.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $464.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.36. The stock has a market cap of $244.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $544.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $8,673,808.14. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 448,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,457,335.17. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,985 shares of company stock valued at $25,559,300 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $540.00 to $612.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $507.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $517.00 to $594.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Melius raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.19.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

