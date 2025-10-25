Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $DFIP Shares Acquired by City State Bank

City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 150.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.22 and a 52 week high of $42.77.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

