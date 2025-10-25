Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $42,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $34,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 251.9% in the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $485.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $576.43. The company has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $477.51 and its 200-day moving average is $466.37.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 77.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.