Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Sold by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 3.8% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $46,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $262.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $245.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $279.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.63.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.44%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

