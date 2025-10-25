City State Bank Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

City State Bank raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,283,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $29.17.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

