Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,048 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $347.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $344.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.78 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $410.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.75.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

