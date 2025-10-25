Novartis AG $NVS Stake Reduced by NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $275.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.37. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $133.55.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

