Novartis AG $NVS Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 114.5% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 31.0% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 10.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Novartis in the second quarter worth $377,000. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the second quarter worth $535,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Down 0.9%

NVS opened at $130.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $275.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $133.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

