Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND is Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,162,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778,802 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,231,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,583 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,733,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,319,000 after purchasing an additional 177,177 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,097,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,710,000 after purchasing an additional 490,739 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

FBND opened at $46.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

