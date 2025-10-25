Salesforce Inc. $CRM Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fielder Capital Group LLC

Fielder Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.6% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 167.1% during the second quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 2,182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 46.7% during the second quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 22,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $5,377,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $254.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $582,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,216,004.71. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,424,880 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.