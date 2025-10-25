Fielder Capital Group LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Fielder Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 57.9% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Trading Up 0.7%

TDG stock opened at $1,359.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,316.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,404.63. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,183.60 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.Transdigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.00 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $90.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Transdigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,385.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,564.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.07, for a total value of $3,828,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,852. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,298.87, for a total transaction of $3,553,708.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,988,050.76. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,232 shares of company stock worth $27,800,332 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

