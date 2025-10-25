Fielder Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,646 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 477,647 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 11.5% in the second quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 55,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4,825.6% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,589,190 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $155,591,000 after purchasing an additional 307,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.2% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $49.21.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

