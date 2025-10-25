Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,023,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,562 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 1.8% of Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $135,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,336,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,610,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,511 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,425,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,044 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,893,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,121,000 after acquiring an additional 577,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,730,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,989,000 after acquiring an additional 247,713 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $73.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $73.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average of $66.88.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

