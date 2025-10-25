Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 73,359 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 694,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,359 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $32,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,503,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,306,000 after buying an additional 399,029 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $17,347,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4,541.4% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 347,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,480,000 after purchasing an additional 339,966 shares in the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,332,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 553,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,270,000 after purchasing an additional 238,523 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $48.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.49. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.