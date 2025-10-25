Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Stake Cut by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 977,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,249 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $21,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 141,460 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 397,716 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 116.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 179.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 72,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.