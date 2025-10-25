Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 22,347 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $AVSC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,347 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.39% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $188,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVSC opened at $58.86 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.61.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

