Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,138 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,856.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $97.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $76.22 and a one year high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $2,898,866.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,990.50. The trade was a 87.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,309.85. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Guggenheim boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Argus began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

