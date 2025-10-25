Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2,184.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $85.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at $958,265,548.80. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $15,607,701.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

