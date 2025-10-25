CNB Bank Reduces Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

CNB Bank cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 90.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.8% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 25,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $146.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.34 and a 12-month high of $184.40.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

