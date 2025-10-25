CNB Bank Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

CNB Bank cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,967 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.0% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 0.6%

WMT stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $846.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $1,293,468.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 919,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,586,075.95. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $2,003,925.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,373,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,525,280 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. DA Davidson set a $117.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

