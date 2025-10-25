GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,779,895,000 after acquiring an additional 171,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,504,685,000 after acquiring an additional 821,293 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,468,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,097,289,000 after acquiring an additional 126,688 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Adobe by 24.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,782,642,000 after acquiring an additional 961,895 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 68.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,754,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $353.52 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $327.50 and a 1-year high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.72. The company has a market capitalization of $147.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on Adobe in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

