CNB Bank Trims Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

CNB Bank lessened its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Republic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.6% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in CocaCola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.73.

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 67.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

