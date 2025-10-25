CNB Bank Has $856,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $532,360,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,139,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,655.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,271,000 after buying an additional 331,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,750,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,368,859,000 after buying an additional 329,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,773.5% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 288,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,309,000 after buying an additional 283,810 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $573.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $610.97. The stock has a market cap of $216.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $504.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,937,881. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,666 shares of company stock worth $13,990,971 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

