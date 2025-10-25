Boothe Investment Group Inc. Sells 670 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Boothe Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 171.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $191.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $192.30. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.66 and a 200-day moving average of $181.13.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

