Keeler Thomas Management LLC Takes $1.87 Million Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 127,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,656,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,055,087,000 after purchasing an additional 93,699 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 59,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 234,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,598,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.36.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $127.41 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.20 and a 12 month high of $130.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.44. The firm has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

