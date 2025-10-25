General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $46.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GM. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler set a $66.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush set a $75.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get General Motors alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GM

General Motors Stock Up 4.1%

GM opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.79. The company has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $17,316,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 98,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,498.70. This represents a 72.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $408,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,380.35. The trade was a 43.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,335,424 shares of company stock valued at $139,694,083 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in General Motors by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 24,642 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 16,381 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in General Motors by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 5,173 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in General Motors by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 20,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.