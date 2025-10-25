Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 371 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,096,683 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,085,650,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.4% during the second quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $932.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $945.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $971.67. The stock has a market cap of $413.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $867.34 and a 12 month high of $1,078.23.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company had revenue of $86.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.56%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.68, for a total transaction of $2,526,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,851 shares in the company, valued at $6,410,343.68. This represents a 28.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 3,381 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $3,093,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,912,100. The trade was a 25.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,920 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,175. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,160.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,170.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,225.00 to $1,130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,130.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $907.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,068.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.