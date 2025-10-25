Allied Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.0% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.13.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,607,932.50. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,041,584.76. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

