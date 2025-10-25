Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $214.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.08. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.69 and a 1-year high of $242.58.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.96%.

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Waste Management from $272.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Waste Management from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Waste Management from $265.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

