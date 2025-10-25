Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 51,005 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 608,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,005 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $212,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 146.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

APP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AppLovin from $491.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AppLovin from $500.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.13.

NASDAQ APP opened at $620.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. AppLovin Corporation has a 52 week low of $158.33 and a 52 week high of $745.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $569.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.86. The company has a market capitalization of $209.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.53.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total transaction of $13,127,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 3,360,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,280,707.28. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $17,578,050.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 269,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,579,499.65. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock worth $514,863,333. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

