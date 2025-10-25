Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 308,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $161,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 159.7% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 84,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $6,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $577.95 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $943.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $576.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.87%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

