AlphaQuest LLC Increases Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 198.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Novem Group boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 22.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total value of $2,618,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,690,849.40. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,213.30. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,729,852 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $345.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 93.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $346.99 and a 200-day moving average of $322.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $376.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.