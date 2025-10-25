Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 6,521 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Keeler Thomas Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 84.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.9% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.0% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE DE opened at $473.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $469.88 and a 200 day moving average of $488.49. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $387.03 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.72.

Get Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.