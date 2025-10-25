Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 744,932.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 14,565,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563,421 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,861,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,855,000 after purchasing an additional 323,885 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,497,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,298,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,980,000 after purchasing an additional 144,339 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,712,000 after purchasing an additional 308,531 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of IWP opened at $143.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $99.85 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

