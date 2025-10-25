Curio Wealth LLC Grows Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 39,000.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,160,000 after purchasing an additional 137,874 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,148,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,196,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1,560.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,227,000 after buying an additional 35,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,091,000 after buying an additional 34,549 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $394.00 to $328.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Rothschild Redb raised FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $355.00 to $296.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $356.78.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.6%

FDS stock opened at $285.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.50 and a 52-week high of $499.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.08). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 25.72%.The firm had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Helen L. Shan purchased 370 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $275.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,927.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,556.32. This trade represents a 4.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Mcloughlin purchased 338 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.19 per share, with a total value of $100,112.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,670.74. The trade was a 10.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.