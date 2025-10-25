Curio Wealth LLC Acquires 8,942 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 89,420.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,497,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,076 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,325,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,034,000 after acquiring an additional 418,491 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,371,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,197,000 after acquiring an additional 75,638 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,218,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,162,000 after buying an additional 142,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,120,000 after buying an additional 840,839 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $97.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.57.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

