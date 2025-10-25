Keeler Thomas Management LLC Takes $309,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,804,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,424,000 after purchasing an additional 467,392 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,516,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 712,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,807,000 after purchasing an additional 242,459 shares in the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $14,979,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $12,888,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGV stock opened at $139.01 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $139.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.43 and its 200 day moving average is $130.80. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

