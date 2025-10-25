Aspen Capital Management LLC Sells 1,053 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Aspen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Aspen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aspen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,996.0% during the second quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $45.34.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

