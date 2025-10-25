Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Position Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $39,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.2%

ADI opened at $238.01 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.58. The company has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.02%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $771,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 155,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290,131.32. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total value of $242,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,343.32. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,232,985. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

