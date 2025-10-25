Insight Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,408,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,014,000 after purchasing an additional 150,443 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,936,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,666,000 after acquiring an additional 299,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,047,000 after acquiring an additional 802,170 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,588,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,088,000 after acquiring an additional 550,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,341,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,664 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $107.60 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.60.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.