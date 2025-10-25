Curio Wealth LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 59,650.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2%

IWN opened at $181.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.73. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.38 and a twelve month high of $183.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

