Peapod Lane Capital LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) $CLDT

Peapod Lane Capital LLC raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,285 shares during the period. Chatham Lodging Trust accounts for approximately 2.2% of Peapod Lane Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Peapod Lane Capital LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,916,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,058,000 after purchasing an additional 419,235 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 880,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 239,793 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 289,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 40,685 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 283,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 79,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CLDT opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.79 million, a P/E ratio of 219.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.67 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.