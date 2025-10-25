Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 4,191 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 238.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,170 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 448.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 729,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 596,819 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 568.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 180,735 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 166.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 147,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 92,329 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2,737.3% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 81,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 79,053 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SLYV opened at $90.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $96.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.72.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

