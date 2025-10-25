Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Aviso Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $602.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $624.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $595.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $567.50.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

