Aspen Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Aspen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 253,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,544 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Aspen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aspen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hurley Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $32.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.