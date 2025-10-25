City State Bank Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

City State Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Paragon Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $272.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $234.11 and a one year high of $278.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.24.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

