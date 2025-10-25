Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank cut its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 138.9% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5,697.4% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $47.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.1533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

