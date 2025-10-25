QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Acquired by SSA Swiss Advisors AG

SSA Swiss Advisors AG increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,277 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.6% of SSA Swiss Advisors AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SSA Swiss Advisors AG’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.6% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 565.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 124,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after purchasing an additional 105,631 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,904,000 after purchasing an additional 145,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $168.94 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Arete upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares in the company, valued at $65,213.68. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,102 shares of company stock valued at $27,706,855 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.